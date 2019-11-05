53°
Man stabbed to death at Maryland Popeyes over popular chicken sandwich
OXON HILL, M.D. - A man was stabbed to death at a Popeyes in Oxon Hill, Maryland, following an altercation involving the restaurant's popular chicken sandwich.
According to an employee, the restaurant is now closed.
The investigation regarding the stabbing is ongoing.
