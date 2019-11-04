53°
Man stabbed to death at Maryland Popeyes over popular chicken sandwich

2 hours 47 minutes 9 seconds ago Monday, November 04 2019 Nov 4, 2019 November 04, 2019 8:40 PM November 04, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Chris Lunkin

OXON HILL, M.D. - A man was stabbed to death at a Popeyes in Oxon Hill, Maryland, following an altercation involving the restaurant's popular chicken sandwich.

According to an employee, the restaurant is now closed.

The investigation regarding the stabbing is ongoing.

