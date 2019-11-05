Man stabbed to death at Maryland Popeyes following argument related to chicken sandwich

OXON HILL, M.D. - A man was stabbed to death at a Popeyes in Maryland, following an altercation involving the restaurant's popular chicken sandwich.

According to CNN, the victim was a 28-year-old man who was attacked outside of the restaurant around 7 p.m.

During a news conference, Prince George's County Police spokeswoman, Jennifer Donelan, said the victim had been in line for a chicken sandwich when he and another man began to argue. Their altercation eventually made its way into the street.

Police say the argument may have started when someone cut in line.

In any case, Donelan condemned the circumstances that led to the fatal stabbing, saying, "For you to get that angry over anything...and to develop into this type of violence, again, is a very sad and tragic day."

Officers attempted to save the injured man and he was eventually brought to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect escaped and police have asked that anyone with information regarding his identity contact them.

Donelan said, "We are looking for a male, and that male knows who he is. He knows what he did here tonight, and he needs to do the right thing and he needs to step up and turn himself in."