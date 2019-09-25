Man stabbed, left behind dumpster on Coursey Blvd. Wednesday

BATON ROUGE - A man was taken to the hospital after being found with injuries like that of being stabbed near a dumpster of a business on Coursey near Jones Creek Wednesday afternoon.

The sheriff's office is investigating.

A preliminary reports suggests the victim was injured at a home on Board Drive in Old Jefferson and was driven to the parking lot where an eyewitness saw him being left by a woman driving a vehicle. The man was found and rushed to the hospital.

Deputies were able to find the vehicle and stop the driver on O'Neal Lane a few minutes later.

Deputies said an initial call for help at the Board Drive location was puzzling: There was no victim, but "evidence that someone was hurt there," an East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson said.

The call about the man being found came shortly after.

The victim's injuries are described as critical.