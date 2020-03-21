Man shot, woman injured when shooter fires shots through BR home

BATON ROUGE- A 37-year-old man from Tunica, Louisiana, was killed in one of two deadly shootings Friday night in Baton Rouge.

The two shootings are unrelated.

Travis Parker was shot when an unknown shooter fired shots at a home on Victory Drive. Police insinuated the gunfire pierced the walls and hit two people, including Parker.

Parker died at the scene.

The shooting was about a block west of the Evangeline intersection with Airline Highway.

A second person, a 62-year-old woman, was also shot. The woman is expected to survive, police said.

The unidentified woman was found in a car accident nearby, presumably trying to get to a hospital after being shot.

Police did not reveal any information about a suspect or motive.

This marks the 10th homicide in the City of Baton Rouge in the last 20 days.

A 17-year-old was shot and killed in an unrelated shooting Friday evening, too.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869.