40°
Latest Weather Blog
Man shot while inside Baton Rouge apartment Saturday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - A man was shot while inside his apartment when someone fired a gun from outside the home early Saturday afternoon.
Baton Rouge Police Department said the man was shot around 2:10 p.m. in his apartment on Earl Gros Avenue.
Officers said the man was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Police said they do not have a motive or suspect at this time.
Trending News
No more information was immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana Marathon to mark 100th race for hobby runner
-
From cafe to concerts: Chelsea's Live opens doors after high anticipation from...
-
Subdivision overlay project delays testing patience of residents
-
Mysterious morning church fire in North Baton Rouge leads to $150k in...
-
Pleas for a juvenile jail on the west side of the river...