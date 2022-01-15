Man shot while inside Baton Rouge apartment Saturday afternoon

BATON ROUGE - A man was shot while inside his apartment when someone fired a gun from outside the home early Saturday afternoon.

Baton Rouge Police Department said the man was shot around 2:10 p.m. in his apartment on Earl Gros Avenue.



Officers said the man was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police said they do not have a motive or suspect at this time.

No more information was immediately available.