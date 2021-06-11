Man shot to death while sitting in vehicle near Baton Rouge convenience store

BATON ROUGE - A man died Thursday night after he was shot while sitting in his car outside a convenience store.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 11:16 p.m. on N Foster Drive near Choctaw Drive.

Police said Darrian Carter, 23, was shot in his vehicle and died at the scene.

The department is looking for a potential suspect and motive in the killing. Police are asking anyone with information to contact (225)389-4869.