Man shot to death overnight near Roselawn cemetery

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating the death of a man who was found shot in the yard of a home Thursday night.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Desmond Perryman, 28, died on the property along N 40th Street near Roselawn Memorial Park. Police believe he was shot around 8:20 p.m. Thursday.

There are no known suspects or motives at this time. Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to contact BRPD.