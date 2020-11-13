82°
Man shot to death overnight near Roselawn cemetery

1 hour 31 minutes 10 seconds ago Friday, November 13 2020 Nov 13, 2020 November 13, 2020 12:50 PM November 13, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating the death of a man who was found shot in the yard of a home Thursday night. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Desmond Perryman, 28, died on the property along N 40th Street near Roselawn Memorial Park. Police believe he was shot around 8:20 p.m. Thursday.

There are no known suspects or motives at this time. Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to contact BRPD.

