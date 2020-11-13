82°
Latest Weather Blog
Man shot to death overnight near Roselawn cemetery
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating the death of a man who was found shot in the yard of a home Thursday night.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said Desmond Perryman, 28, died on the property along N 40th Street near Roselawn Memorial Park. Police believe he was shot around 8:20 p.m. Thursday.
There are no known suspects or motives at this time. Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to contact BRPD.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
St. Helena Parish schools begin thorough cleansing of campuses following exposure to...
-
Friday morning shooting incident on Plank Road wounds two people
-
Fraud claim not investigated, furloughed worker left puzzled as to why
-
Attorneys for LSU football's Koy Moore call for transparency, release of encounter...
-
After active hurricane season, residents in flood-prone areas want updates on prevention...
Sports Video
-
Catholic filling cancelled games just as fast as they get cancelled.
-
Why the Saints at full strength are a big fantasy play; Fantasy...
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2020: Week 6 - Andre Haynes
-
Scotlandville edges Zachary 13-12 for sole possession of District 4-5A
-
Expectations for Kwon Alexander for the Saints; Fantasy Focus Week 9 Full