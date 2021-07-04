89°
Man shot to death overnight at Hammond Waffle House
HAMMOND - Hammond Police are investigating a deadly shooting overnight at a Waffle House on West Thomas Street.
Authorities found 30-year-old Robert Armstrong suffering from a gunshot wound. Armstrong died at the scene.
Police say anyone with information is asked to contact the Hammond Police Department at 985-277-5701.
This is a developing story.
