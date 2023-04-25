Man shot to death outside apartment complex at Groom Road and Sherron Avenue

60°
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BAKER - A man was found dead outside of an apartment complex off of Groom Road in Baker on Monday. 

According to the Baker Police Department, a man was shot in the head outside the Park Plaza Apartments near the corner of Groom Road and Sherron Avenue around 8:40 p.m. 

The victim has not been identified. Police said they are unsure what led up to the shooting. 

