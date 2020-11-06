79°
Man shot to death on Scenic Highway Friday morning

Friday, November 06 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a deadly shooting along Scenic Highway Friday.

The gunfire was reported before noon on Scenic Highway just before Airline Highway. Police said a man was found dead at the scene.

No other details surrounding the shooting were immediately available. BRPD is investigating.

