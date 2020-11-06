79°
Latest Weather Blog
Man shot to death on Scenic Highway Friday morning
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a deadly shooting along Scenic Highway Friday.
The gunfire was reported before noon on Scenic Highway just before Airline Highway. Police said a man was found dead at the scene.
No other details surrounding the shooting were immediately available. BRPD is investigating.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man shot to death on Scenic Highway Friday morning
-
Victim mugged outside store in broad daylight, BRPD looking for suspects
-
Update on Election Results: Biden currently leads Trump in Pennsylvania votes
-
Gov. Edwards extends Phase 3 orders for another 4 weeks
-
Update on Election Results: Biden takes the lead in Georgia count