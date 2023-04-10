64°
Man shot to death on Easter Sunday in Hammond

12 hours 5 minutes 30 seconds ago Sunday, April 09 2023 Apr 9, 2023 April 09, 2023 10:26 PM April 09, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

HAMMOND - A man was found shot to death Sunday evening in Hammond. 

The Hammond Police Department said the shooting happened along Martin Luther King Park around 7:15 p.m. 

The victim has not been identified and officers shared little details about the murder. 

Anyone with information should call (985) 277-5701.

