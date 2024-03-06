62°
Man shot to death near Sherwood Acres apartment complex
BATON ROUGE - A man was shot and killed Wednesday night near the Sherwood Acres apartment complex.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened just before 8 p.m. at the complex on Coursey Boulevard near Stumberg Lane. Officers said a West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputy was flagged down by someone who said a man had been shot to death.
The victim's identity is unknown. No suspect or motive was released.
