Man shot to death near Sherwood Acres apartment complex

Wednesday, March 06 2024
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A man was shot and killed Wednesday night near the Sherwood Acres apartment complex. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened just before 8 p.m. at the complex on Coursey Boulevard near Stumberg Lane. Officers said a West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputy was flagged down by someone who said a man had been shot to death.

The victim's identity is unknown. No suspect or motive was released. 

