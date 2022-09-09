71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man shot to death in Windsor Place neighborhood Thursday evening

5 hours 46 minutes 14 seconds ago Thursday, September 08 2022 Sep 8, 2022 September 08, 2022 7:13 PM September 08, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

BATON ROUGE - A man was shot and killed in Windsor Place neighborhood Thursday evening.

Baton Rouge police said the shooting happened near Windsor Drive and North Harco Drive off Florida Boulevard shortly before 7 p.m. A male victim was killed by gunfire.

No more information was immediately available.

Trending News

This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days