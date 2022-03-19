54°
Latest Weather Blog
Man shot to death in Baton Rouge neighborhood, found lying in street near his home
BATON ROUGE - A man was found lying dead in the middle of his neighborhood early Saturday morning.
The Baton Rouge Police said the shooting happened around 3:55 a.m. near the intersection of Cedarlane Avenue and Silverest Avenue.
Officers arrived to find Ryan Marlow, 37, in the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said Marlow lived on the same street where he was shot.
No more information was immediately available.
Trending News
Anyone with information on the shooting should contact the Baton Rouge Police Department at 225-389-4869.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2022 Wearin' of the Green Parade - watch it on demand here
-
Spirits high as Wearin' of the Green Parade rolls for first time...
-
Southern University Human Jukebox Band at the Wearin' of the Green Parade
-
Local restaurants join in on Wearin' of the Green festivities after years...
-
LSU basketball losses to ISU in NCAA tournament
Sports Video
-
LSU basketball losses to ISU in NCAA tournament
-
LSU's Kim Mulkey previewing NCAA Tournament play
-
Mobile sports betting a smash hit in first full month; state collected...
-
Baton Rouge area schools go 3-for-3 in State basketball title games
-
LSU students divided on university's split with controversial head coach Will Wade