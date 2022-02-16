76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man shot to death during argument in parking lot of BR apartment

15 hours 46 minutes 27 seconds ago Tuesday, February 15 2022 Feb 15, 2022 February 15, 2022 10:23 PM February 15, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Brandon Williams taken to jail by Baton Rouge police overnight

BATON ROUGE - One man is dead and another is behind bars following a shooting that left a man dead Tuesday afternoon.

Brandon Williams, 21, was booked into jail later Tuesday evening for second-degree murder. Williams is accused of shooting 26-year-old Sadi Armstead around 1 p.m. on Sherwood Hollow Court.

Police say Williams shot Armstead after an argument between the two in the parking lot of an apartment building. Armstead was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries. 

-----

Trending News

Editor's note: Police initially described the victim as a homeless man. The department has since clarified that was not the case.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days