Man shot to death during argument in parking lot of BR apartment

Brandon Williams taken to jail by Baton Rouge police overnight

BATON ROUGE - One man is dead and another is behind bars following a shooting that left a man dead Tuesday afternoon.

Brandon Williams, 21, was booked into jail later Tuesday evening for second-degree murder. Williams is accused of shooting 26-year-old Sadi Armstead around 1 p.m. on Sherwood Hollow Court.

Police say Williams shot Armstead after an argument between the two in the parking lot of an apartment building. Armstead was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries.

-----

Editor's note: Police initially described the victim as a homeless man. The department has since clarified that was not the case.