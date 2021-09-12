75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man shot to death by Shreveport Police Officer after allegedly pulling gun

4 hours 16 minutes 43 seconds ago Sunday, September 12 2021 Sep 12, 2021 September 12, 2021 5:15 PM September 12, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

SHREVEPORT - A man was shot to death by a Shreveport Police officer after allegedly running away from the officer and then pulling out a gun.

Louisiana State Police is investigating the incident that started at a Shreveport convenience store Saturday around 8 p.m.

Deputies said officers went to the convenience store, and the suspect, 30-year-old Desmond Lewis, ran away. An officer chased Lewis, and the two got into a physical fight.

The officer told deputies Lewis produced a gun during the fight, and the officer shot Lewis.

Trending News

State police said the officer was not injured. Lewis died at the scene. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days