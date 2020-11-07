77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man shot to death at tire shop on Scenic Highway Friday morning

1 day 49 minutes 40 seconds ago Friday, November 06 2020 Nov 6, 2020 November 06, 2020 11:53 AM November 06, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a deadly shooting along Scenic Highway Friday.

The gunfire was reported before noon at the Jaguar Tire Shopon Scenic Highway just before Airline Highway. Police said John Mitchell, 28, was shot multiple times and died at the scene.

Police are still working to determine a motive or suspect in the shooting.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days