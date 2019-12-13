Man shot to death at a home on Rafe Mayer Road, EBR Sheriff's Office investigates

BATON ROUGE - Officials have confirmed the death of one person following a Thursday night shooting in the unincorporated community of Alsen, which is in the northern area of East Baton Rouge Parish.

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office were summoned to the scene around 10 p.m., shortly after shots were fired at a home in the 200 block of Rafe Mayer Road.

Though official information from the Sheriff's Office is limited at this time, an in-law of the homeowners, Michael Williams, spoke to WBRZ regarding the fatal incident, saying he believed the person killed was an armed robber who posed a threat to his family.

According to Williams, when the alleged armed robber threatened the family, one of them wrestled the gun away from him and shot him with his own weapon, ending his life. This information has not been confirmed or denied by authorities, as they remain on the scene of the shooting, investigating the incident.

The EBR Parish Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation, and more information will be provided as they proceed with their analysis of the case.