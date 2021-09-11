85°
Man shot to death after allegedly creeping around Houston home

54 minutes 36 seconds ago Saturday, September 11 2021 Sep 11, 2021 September 11, 2021 5:17 PM September 11, 2021 in News
Source: KTRK
By: Logan Cullop

HOUSTON - A man was shot to death outside of a Houston home after the homeowner thought he was creeping around the property.

KTRK reported the Houston Police Department said the woman who was home saw the man looking into her bedroom window around 11 p.m. Friday.

Police said the woman got a rifle and shot through the wall of the home, hitting the man. He attempted to run away but died near the house.

Officers said the woman did not know the man and believed she was in danger, so she fired in self-defense.

The identity of the man has not been released.

