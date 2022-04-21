Man shot outside White House still in critical condition

WASHINGTON - A hospital official says a man shot by a U.S. Secret Service officer outside the White House remains in critical condition.



George Washington University hospital spokeswoman Susan Griffiths said the man was in critical condition on Sunday. She declined to provide further details.



Authorities say an officer shot the man once on Friday after he approached a checkpoint and refused to drop his weapon.



A U.S. law enforcement official said that Friday that authorities have identified the gunman as Jesse Oliveri of Ashland, Pennsylvania. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the official was not authorized to release the information.



Secret Service Spokesman Robert Hoback said Sunday that he could not provide any additional information about the incident.