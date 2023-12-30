60°
Man shot on Sarah Jump Avenue Saturday morning

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A man was seriously injured after being shot on Sarah Jump Avenue Saturday morning.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the victim was meeting someone at a car just before 9 a.m. when shots were fired.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing story.

