Man shot on I-12 while driving near Hammond; fourth capital region interstate shooting in month

HAMMOND — Deputies are investigating an early Friday morning shooting on Interstate 12 near the Pumpkin Center exit in Hammond, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said.

A man was reported to have been shot while he was driving westbound on I-12 between the Pumpkin Center exit and a Department of Public Safety weight station around 4 a.m.

Deputies said the victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and was released from an area hospital. No suspect or motive was released.

The Friday morning shooting is the fourth interstate shooting reported in the capital region in the past month.

On Aug. 18, one person died after being shot along I-110 near Government Street. On Aug. 22, I-110 was closed at 22nd Street after shots were reported along the interstate. Most recently on Thursday, one person was killed on I-110 near Evangeline Street.

