Latest Weather Blog
Man shot on I-12 while driving near Hammond; fourth capital region interstate shooting in month
HAMMOND — Deputies are investigating an early Friday morning shooting on Interstate 12 near the Pumpkin Center exit in Hammond, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said.
A man was reported to have been shot while he was driving westbound on I-12 between the Pumpkin Center exit and a Department of Public Safety weight station around 4 a.m.
Deputies said the victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and was released from an area hospital. No suspect or motive was released.
The Friday morning shooting is the fourth interstate shooting reported in the capital region in the past month.
Trending News
On Aug. 18, one person died after being shot along I-110 near Government Street. On Aug. 22, I-110 was closed at 22nd Street after shots were reported along the interstate. Most recently on Thursday, one person was killed on I-110 near Evangeline Street.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Community holding balloon release for 5-year-old killed in car crash
-
LSU's new upgrades expected to bring in large crowds for 2024 season;...
-
Tulane defeats Southeastern 56-0 in week one in-state matchup
-
Corps warns of saltwater intrusion again; says construction of sill necessary below...
-
One in critical condition after shooting on Glen Oaks Drive
Sports Video
-
Tulane defeats Southeastern 56-0 in week one in-state matchup
-
LSU Football Preseason Special: WBRZ breaks down Brian Kelly's third year, Tigers'...
-
LSU's Will Campbell trying to get everyone on the Tiger offensive bandwagon
-
LSU football three days away from season opener
-
Southern football preparing for week one matchup against McNeese St.