Man shot multiple times off Plank Road, suspect in custody

2 hours 25 minutes 30 seconds ago Sunday, August 04 2019 Aug 4, 2019 August 04, 2019 8:25 PM August 04, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Police are responding to a shooting off Plank Road that left one man injured. 

The incident happened around 8 p.m. in the 3200 block of Oswego Street and Plank Road. Police say a man was shot multiple times in the leg. Authorities have detained the suspect and the victim has been transported to a local hospital in stable condition. 

The shooting is still under investigation. 

