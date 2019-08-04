Man shot multiple times off Plank Road, suspect in custody

BATON ROUGE- Police are responding to a shooting off Plank Road that left one man injured.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. in the 3200 block of Oswego Street and Plank Road. Police say a man was shot multiple times in the leg. Authorities have detained the suspect and the victim has been transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

The shooting is still under investigation.