78°
Latest Weather Blog
Man shot multiple times off Plank Road, suspect in custody
BATON ROUGE- Police are responding to a shooting off Plank Road that left one man injured.
The incident happened around 8 p.m. in the 3200 block of Oswego Street and Plank Road. Police say a man was shot multiple times in the leg. Authorities have detained the suspect and the victim has been transported to a local hospital in stable condition.
The shooting is still under investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mosquito abatement control refusing to use grant for tire shredder
-
Life Share Blood Center holding blood drives to help El Paso victims
-
Buzz off: Honey bees that infested a woman's home for decades have...
-
Pedestrian killed after being struck by three vehicles on LA 1 identified
-
7 facing charges, including teenager, related to pregnant woman's death