Man shot, killed Wednesday night in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - A man was shot and killed on his grandmother's porch Wednesday night.

Police said Anthony Johnson, 23, was gunned down in the 1800 block of Plank Road. Police set up crime scene tape in the area, which is near the intersection of Plank and Jefferson Avenue near I-110.

A large crowd had gathered across from the scene as police watched investigators comb through the white house where the shooting happened.

"Please stop the violence. There's better resolutions then fighting, shooting, killing. Please stop. Please. It don't resolve anything. You still have that anger built up when that person is dead so please stop," the victim's cousin, Latisha Crawford, said.

Police said there are no known motives or suspects.

