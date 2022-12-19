47°
Man shot, killed inside Neighbors Food Mart along Doughtery Dr.

By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A man was shot and killed inside a small grocery store Monday morning. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 28-year-old Timothy Stewart got in a fight with an unknown person who pulled a gun and shot him. 

Officers said the shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. at the Neighbors Food Mart along Doughtery Drive. 

Stewart died at the scene. 

Anyone with information should call (225) 389-4869.

