Man shot, killed inside Neighbors Food Mart along Doughtery Dr.
BATON ROUGE - A man was shot and killed inside a small grocery store Monday morning.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 28-year-old Timothy Stewart got in a fight with an unknown person who pulled a gun and shot him.
Officers said the shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. at the Neighbors Food Mart along Doughtery Drive.
Stewart died at the scene.
Anyone with information should call (225) 389-4869.
