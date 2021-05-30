Man shot, killed after striking Oklahoma deputy with vehicle

Photo: KXII

ANTLERS, Okla. (AP) — A man who struck a sheriff’s deputy with his vehicle early Sunday morning following a chase in rural southeastern Oklahoma was fatally shot by a deputy, authorities said.

After Pushmataha County sheriff’s deputies pulled the man over for a traffic stop at about 2:45 a.m. west of Antlers, he drove away, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

The OSBI said the deputies then pursued the vehicle, which also carried a female passenger, for several miles along rural county roads.

Eventually, the man stopped and deputies approached. As the passenger was being removed from the vehicle, the man tried to drive away again and struck a deputy with the vehicle, OSBI said.

A second deputy fatally shot the man, who died at the scene, OSBI said.

The OSBI said the deputy who was struck by the vehicle received medical attention for an injury that wasn’t life threatening.

The OSBI, which is investigating, said the name of the man killed will be released after his family is notified.