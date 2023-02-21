79°
Latest Weather Blog
Man shot, killed after reported domestic dispute in Livingston Parish
LIVINGSTON - One person was reportedly killed in an overnight shooting in a Livingston neighborhood.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened shortly after midnight early Tuesday morning on Plantation Trace Drive. When deputies arrived, they found Justin Carrier, 36, dead on the scene, and an unidentified woman was taken into custody.
Deputies said the shooting appeared to be a domestic incident.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
LSU slugger Cade Beloso makes moves to be back for senior season
-
Southeastern's Brennan Stuprich anxious to return in 2023
-
Southern basketball snaps 2-game losing streak, beats Prairie View 79-65
-
Zachary native hopes to help bring another Super Bowl trophy back to...
-
Southeastern falls to Nicholls, losing streak now at 3 games