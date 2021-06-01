84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man shot in standoff with State Police, sheriff's deputies in northeast Louisiana

Tuesday, June 01 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: AE Stevenson

MADISON PARISH - A man was shot and killed during a standoff with authorities in northeast Louisiana.

Michael Jackson, 29, was shot after he pulled out a gun and threatened to kill himself following a police chase from Mississippi that ended in a standoff in Louisiana.

Jackson fled from Warren County, Mississippi, after authorities there tried to arrest him.  He sped west into Louisiana from Mississippi on I-20 where he crashed on U.S. Hwy 65 near Tallulah.  It was near there where the standoff ensued, authorities said. 

State Police said a crisis management team with negotiators assisted Madison Parish sheriff's deputies in trying to coax Jackson to surrender peacefully.  

According to a statement from State Police, Jackson "continued acting erratically" and fired shots into his vehicle.

"After several hours of negotiations and less lethal weapon disarming attempts, Jackson approached the safety perimeter and attempted to draw his handgun" when troopers shot him, authorities said in a statement.

State Police will investigate the situation, troopers said in a news release. 

