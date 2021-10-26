70°
Man shot in neck on N Foster Drive expected to survive
BATON ROUGE - A man was shot in the neck Monday night but is expected to survive.
Baton Rouge Police Department said officers found the victim near the corner of North Foster Drive and Winbourne Avenue shortly before 9 p.m.
No more details were immediately available.
