70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man shot in neck on N Foster Drive expected to survive

2 hours 35 minutes 9 seconds ago Tuesday, October 26 2021 Oct 26, 2021 October 26, 2021 10:33 PM October 26, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A man was shot in the neck Monday night but is expected to survive.

Baton Rouge Police Department said officers found the victim near the corner of North Foster Drive and Winbourne Avenue shortly before 9 p.m.

Trending News

No more details were immediately available.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days