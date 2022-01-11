37°
Man shot in domestic incident in Baker; Woman in custody
BAKER - Police say a woman is in custody after a man was shot in a domestic dispute Monday night.
The shooting was reported around 7:45 p.m. on Plaza Drive near Groom Road. According to the Baker Police Department, a man was shot in the torso and taken to a hospital. The victim's condition is currently unknown.
Police say a woman is also in custody after the shooting.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
