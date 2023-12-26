49°
Latest Weather Blog
Man shot in chest at St. Tammany Parish gas station
LACOMBE - A man was shot in the chest at a gas station in St. Tammany Parish on Tuesday evening.
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said the victim was at a gas station in the Lacombe area along Highway 190. Around 6:45 p.m., a man was found by deputies with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was taken to a hospital.
Trending News
No information other information about the shooting was immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BREC hosting live Christmas tree recycling event until Jan. 10
-
Questions remain after negligent hunting death
-
St. Vincent de Paul's Christmas dinner has record turnout
-
Christmas Eve shoppers flood Juban Crossing
-
Plaquemine Police looking for suspect in double murder; latest shooting in ongoing...