Man shot girlfriend before killing himself in dollar store parking lot

4 hours 41 minutes 41 seconds ago Sunday, August 01 2021 Aug 1, 2021 August 01, 2021 7:10 PM August 01, 2021 in News
Source: KLFY
By: Logan Cullop
VILLE PLATTE - A man shot his girlfriend and then killed himself in the parking lot of a dollar store Sunday morning.

KLFY reported that police arrived at the Dollar General on Tate Cove Road around 11:20 August 1 and found a man dead in the parking lot.

Police said the woman, whose condition is unknown, was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle.

KLFY said the couple went to the store together before the shooting happened.

