Man shot by three officers in the French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS — Police say a man was shot by three police officers in the French Quarter Saturday morning.

The shooting took place on Jan. 25 near the intersection of Dauphine Street and St. Louis Street shortly before 7:40 a.m.

According to NOPD Police Chief Shawn Ferguson, four officers responded to reports of a man allegedly "pointing a weapon at various people throughout the French Quarter."

When the officers arrived on scene a dispute began with the suspect. According to Ferguson during the confrontation three of the four policeman shot at the suspect.

The man was transported to a local hospital; he is in critical condition.

NOPD posted on Twitter about the incident. A signal 108 for NOPD means "officer needs assistance, life in danger." A press conference on the shooting will be held on the intersection of Toulouse and Bourbon streets near the Four Points by Sheraton.