Man shot by detective in Ascension has lengthy criminal history

PRAIRIEVILLE- The WBRZ Investigative Unit learned the man who was shot by an off-duty Louisiana State Police detective over the weekend has a lengthy criminal history and was under the supervision of the State Department of Corrections.



Ascension Parish Sheriff's deputies said 29-year-old Joseph Baldwin burglarized an unmarked law enforcement officer's car early Sunday morning. The off-duty State Police detective went to approach him, and that's when authorities say Baldwin reached for a gun before he was shot by the officer.



"Regardless of him being a State Trooper, I really appreciate him defending the area," neighbor Reginald Smith said.



In the subdivision where it occurred Monday, detectives were back out processing the scene. Detectives used evidence markers, took pictures, and measured the area before bagging and tagging evidence.



A search of Baldwin's criminal history revealed disturbing information. He has multiple convictions in Ascension Parish for theft, trespassing, DWI 2nd offense, negligent injuring, possession of marijuana and possession of a firearm with an altered serial number.

In April 2013, Baldwin was convicted for breaking into another law enforcement officer's car. Baldwin was sentenced to five years in prison back in 2013 and received credit for time served.

Baldwin was released to good time parole supervision in October 2014 to be supervised until January 2018, according to Pam Laborde with the Department of Corrections.

"If you're going to steal something or do something bad, anything could happen," Smith said. "Not going to say you could get shot; but something could happen. Think about the consequences of the actions you take."



State Police said the name of the trooper involved may be released later this week. Sources revealed the name of the trooper to WBRZ Monday but State Police asked that it not be made public yet, saying it could pose a safety risk for the trooper's family. After an editorial discussion, WBRZ agreed to honor the request.