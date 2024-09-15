75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man shot at Highland Road and Lee Drive

7 hours 15 minutes 6 seconds ago Sunday, September 15 2024 Sep 15, 2024 September 15, 2024 3:05 PM September 15, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A man was shot near the intersection at Highland Road and Lee Drive on Sunday afternoon. 

Officials said the shooting happened near the intersection around 2:30 p.m. The man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and in stable condition. 

Trending News

No more information was immediately available. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days