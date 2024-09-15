75°
Latest Weather Blog
Man shot at Highland Road and Lee Drive
BATON ROUGE - A man was shot near the intersection at Highland Road and Lee Drive on Sunday afternoon.
Officials said the shooting happened near the intersection around 2:30 p.m. The man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and in stable condition.
Trending News
No more information was immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
LSU's offensive line and run game came through when the offense needed...
-
Southern falls to Jackson State 15-33 in the 2024 Boombox Classic
-
Zachary falls to Acadiana in a 5A battle Saturday match up
-
LSU defeats South Carolina 36-33 after South Carolina misses game-tying field goal
-
Southern looks to end losing streak against Jackson State Saturday