Man allegedly shot at ex-girlfriend several times as she drove by house in 2021, captured more than a year later
BATON ROUGE - A man evaded officers for a year and a half after he and a friend fired multiple shots at his ex-girlfriend's vehicle.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Aaron Johnson was arrested Thursday for attempted murder after he and a friend fired at his ex-girlfriend's car as she was driving by his house on Clayton Street Aug. 3, 2021. The woman told officers that Johnson was mad because she kept driving by the residence when he had told her not to.
The woman said as she drove by, Johnson and one of his friends allegedly fired at her and her car, hitting her vehicle several times before she drove to a friend's house.
Officers were initially able to contact Johnson, who told officers he would schedule an interview to discuss the incident, but never showed and "stopped cooperating with [the] investigation."
Johnson was arrested Thursday for one count of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, and illegal use of a weapon.
