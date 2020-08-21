78°
Man shot at apartment complex on Jefferson Hwy near Bluebonnet

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are investigating reports of a person shot in an apartment complex along Jefferson Highway near Bluebonnet.

The shooting was reported after 4 o'clock Friday afternoon. Several sheriff's deputies were seen taping off a portion of the complex shortly afterward.

Authorities said the male victim was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

