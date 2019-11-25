38°
Man shot and killed on NOLA campus, Sunday
NEW ORLEANS – A 20-year-old man, who police have yet to identify, was shot and killed on Southern University of New Orleans campus, early Sunday morning.
WWL reports that the fatal shooting took place in the Gentilly school’s Small Business Incubator building, on Press Drive.
SUNO says a suspect named Andrew Gant, 20, has surrendered to authorities for his role in the fatal incident.
Though details related to the circumstances that led up to the deadly shooting are currently limited, authorities say Gant was arrested and charged with negligent homicide and obstruction of justice.
The 20-year-old victim was not a SUNO student or employee but was known by some on campus as a member of Alabama’s Talledega College band.
