76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man shot and killed by his girlfriend after he allegedly assaulted her

2 hours 32 minutes 40 seconds ago Sunday, August 01 2021 Aug 1, 2021 August 01, 2021 9:17 PM August 01, 2021 in News
Source: KTRK
By: Logan Cullop

HOUSTON - A man was shot and killed after a fight with his girlfriend early Sunday morning.

KTRK reported that Harris County Sheriff's Office got a call about a shooting at an apartment on Bammelwood Drive around 5 a.m. on August 1.

Deputies found a man dead inside of the apartment. The man's girlfriend was still at the scene and told deputies that he assaulted her, and then she shot him.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days