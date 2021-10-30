53°
Man shot and killed at New Orleans gas station
NEW ORLEANS - A man was shot and killed at a gas station at New Orleans East late Saturday morning.
WWL said New Orleans Police Department is investigating the suspected-homicide that occurred at the Shell gas station on Bullard Avenue around 11 a.m.
No more information was immediately available.
