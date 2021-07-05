Man shoots gun at niece, nephew during 4th of July family gathering

Kelvin Gilmore

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested over the weekend after firing a gun toward his family members at a 4th of July gathering.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office reports Kelvin Gilmore shot a gun at his niece and nephew, then barricaded himself inside the home where the party was being held.

Authorities interviewed the two victims and witnesses, who say this altercation took place during a family gathering to celebrate Independence Day.

The victims say the interaction began with a verbal argument and escalated to a physical encounter.

When the two victims tried to leave the gathering, Gilmore reportedly made verbal threats of killing them, then fired the handgun several times in their direction.

Both of Gilmore's targeted family members were able to escape unharmed.

Officials say neighbors were able to capture the incident on video, which affirmed the statements given by the victims.

Gilmore was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on two counts of attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.