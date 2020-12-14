Man shocks passengers, crew by climbing aboard wing of Las Vegas airplane before takeoff

A man who climbed onto a wing of a plane prepared to depart from a Las Vegas airport on Saturday afternoon was eventually apprehended by local police and taken to a medical facility.

LAS VEGAS, Nevada - Passengers and crew members aboard a Las Vegas flight set to take off for Portland were shocked when they spotted a man walking on the wing of their airplane on Saturday (Dec. 12) afternoon.

According to CNN, Alaskan Airlines' flight 1367 was scheduled to depart from McCarran International Airport when its pilot noticed a lone man headed towards the plane.

A representative with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the man had hopped the airport's perimeter fence.

According to CNN, video shot by a passenger shows the man sitting and walking on the wing. He’s seen removing his socks and shoes before trying to climb the Boeing 737's winglet, which is the upturned end of the plane's wing.

As police officers make their way towards him, he slides down the winglet and falls to the tarmac below.

Officers took the man into custody and he was taken to a medical facility, CNN reports.

A statement from Alaska Airlines reported that after the incident, the plane was returned to the gate for a full inspection.



