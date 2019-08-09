Man severely burned trying to rescue 75-year-old father from deadly house fire

POINTE COUPEE PARISH - One person is dead and other was injured in an overnight fire in Pointe Coupee Parish.

Firefighters were called to a house fire in the 9800 block of Island Road in Ventress around 2:30 a.m. Friday. Officials say the body of the 75-year-old homeowner was discovered inside.

Investigators say the victim's 49-year-old son was severely injured and taken to a burn unit in Baton Rouge. It's believed he suffered burns to 50 percent of his body while trying to rescue his father from the burning home.

He remains hospitalized in critical condition.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined at this time, but investigators are considering improper smoking practices or candle use as possible contributing factors.