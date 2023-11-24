51°
Man sets vehicles ablaze for attention
BATON ROUGE - Authorities arrested a man who allegedly claimed he set two cars on fire to get attention from the victim.
On June 6, firefighters responded to a fire involving two vehicles at a home. The location of the fire was not immediately released.
Investigations concluded that the fire originated in a 2012 Nissan Murano which was parked under the carport. Authorities say the fire spread to the home.
While still at the scene, authorities got a call from Louisiana State Police that a man had come in and confessed to setting the fire. The man was identified as 91-year-old James Skinner.
According to the arrest report, Skinner said he was sorry for setting the fire and didn't mean to harm anyone. Skinner was charged with aggravated arson.
