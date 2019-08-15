Man sentenced to seven years after DNA links him to multiple burglaries

ASCENSION PARISH - Man was sentenced to several years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections after he pleaded guilty to simple burglary.

On November 16, 2016, detectives with the Ascension Parish Office responded to three business burglaries near one another. At all three locations, the front glass doors had been broken.

While canvassing the crime scenes, detectives located blood inside one of the businesses. The sample was submitted for DNA analysis.

Detectives learned the DNA sample matched that of Lehmann Stewart. During the investigation, authorities learned Stewart was in possession of a vehicle matching the description of a vehicle seen fleeing the area at the time of the burglaries.

As part of Stewart’s plea, he was sentenced to seven years with credit for time served.