Man sentenced to life in prison for 2015 Thanksgiving murder

Monday, February 10 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: Chris Lunkin

PLAQUEMINE - A judge sentenced a man to life in prison plus 20 years for his involvement in a murder nearly five years ago.

Jerome Gray was convicted for Second Degree Murder back in 2019 after killing Derick Askins on Thanksgiving day in 2015. You can read about the initial story here.

After brief statements from the victims family members, Judge Tonya Lurry handed down sentencing of life in prison without benefit for the murder charge and 20 more years for the charge of felony possession of a firearm. 

