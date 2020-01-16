Man sentenced to life in 1995 rape solved by DNA match decades later

BATON ROUGE -- A man convicted in the 1995 kidnapping and rape of a woman left half-dressed and unconscious on the edge of a gravel road will spend the rest of his life in prison, a judge ruled Thursday.

Allen Causey, 43, was convicted in August of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated rape in the attack that began with two men offering a ride to a woman walking along South Choctaw Drive. She declined, but they passed her in their car several more times and told her they would take her home.

She eventually accepted the ride. Instead of taking her home, the men drove to a secluded gravel road off Mockingbird Lane, according to police records. They told her she had two options: rape or death.

Both men raped her and one then said to the other, "Let's do her," according to police reports.

He began to choke her and the other man did the same. The woman said she lost consciousness. When she awoke, the men were gone. She was taken to a hospital and had a rape exam.

The case went unsolved for two decades. In late 2015, the State Police Crime Lab alerted investigators that they had a DNA match to evidence gathered during the rape exam.

It identified Causey as one of the attackers and Leighton Hills as the other. The men were indicted in 2016.

Hills, 43, pleaded guilty to forcible rape and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.